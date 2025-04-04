Cold hot dogs, pizza: How does the Alamodome score on health code inspections?

Copy Copy

SAN ANTONIO – The Alamodome is no stranger to fouls — and we’re not just talking about basketball.

Metro Health records show the stadium had more than 40 violations during inspections last year.

Behind the Kitchen Door is a series where KSAT investigates health inspections of San Antonio restaurants. Here is a roundup for this edition:

Alamodome

As thousands of fans prepare to make their way to the Alamodome in hopes of watching competitive games, KSAT found that the stadium earned some high scores of its own.

During inspections in May and November 2024, Metro Health inspectors found 44 violations at several stands inside the stadium.

“Sometimes we have to get teams together, so that way we can make it to all those concession stands or the event center to get those inspections done,” explained Amanda Wilson, a food and environmental manager with Metro Health.

Inside a walk-in cooler, inspectors found dirty beer lines.

On Thursday, Alamodome officials told KSAT the venue stopped serving draft beer after COVID and no longer uses beer lines. Since May 2024, a spokesperson said the arena sold beer in cans.

Employees also got caught keeping popcorn in trash bags.

At another stand, pizza and hot dogs were up to 24 degrees colder than recommended.

“Why is being under temp an issue?” asked KSAT reporter Daniela Ibarra.

“We always want to keep our food out of the danger zone,” said Wilson.

That danger zone, Wilson explained, is when bacteria that can make you sick grows.

The most frequent filthy find in the dome is tied to handwashing, or lack of it.

At several stands, inspectors noted issues with sinks. Some didn’t have soap, paper towels or running water.

“Hand washing is our first line of defense,” said Wilson.

KSAT requested an interview with representatives from the Alamodome, but they did not make anyone available.

“The Alamodome team, in conjunction with our caterer, SAVOR, worked to correct those violations immediately,” said Communications Manager Richard Oliver in an email.

