KSAT Connect: Share photos of your adorable pets for National Pet Day

SAN ANTONIO – Thursday, April 11, is National Pet Day. Whether your pet is four-legged and furry, or scaly with a tail, we want to see them!
Submit photos of your pet for National Pet Day using KSAT Connect. They could be featured on-air and online!
Check out some recent pet photos from KSAT Connect users.
Nelly Gutierrez
Our LUNA is enjoying the nice day watching the birds flying outside the Home-office window.
Marlena Lau
My cat Rodrigo adding his newest Fiesta medals to his sash. He’s Fiesta ready! #vivafiesta
Not sure how to upload them? Here is a guide to posting:
- Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page. We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect!
- If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions.
- Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”
- Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”
- Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.
- Select “Pets” as the channel and “Pets” as your category.
- Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.
- The last step here, click the orange button at the bottom to upload.