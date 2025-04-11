Skip to main content
Local News

KSAT Connect: Share photos of your adorable pets for National Pet Day

April 11 is National Pet Day

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

KSAT Connect: Share photos of your adorable pets for National Pet Day (KSAT CONNECT)

SAN ANTONIO – Thursday, April 11, is National Pet Day. Whether your pet is four-legged and furry, or scaly with a tail, we want to see them!

Submit photos of your pet for National Pet Day using KSAT Connect. They could be featured on-air and online!

Check out some recent pet photos from KSAT Connect users.

Our LUNA is enjoying the nice day watching the birds flying outside the Home-office window.
Nelly Gutierrez

Our LUNA is enjoying the nice day watching the birds flying outside the Home-office window.

0
San Antonio
Theo enjoying the day outside
Joshua Romines

Theo enjoying the day outside

0
New Braunfels
Happy National Pet Day from Ollie!
RebeccaKSAT

Happy National Pet Day from Ollie!

0
San Antonio
My cat Rodrigo adding his newest Fiesta medals to his sash. He’s Fiesta ready! #vivafiesta
Marlena Lau

My cat Rodrigo adding his newest Fiesta medals to his sash. He’s Fiesta ready! #vivafiesta

0
Sisterdale
Treat time in front of the bluebonnets
RCM

Treat time in front of the bluebonnets

0
San Antonio
Kicking it back doggy style!
Paulisthegreatest1

Kicking it back doggy style!

0
Adkins

Not sure how to upload them? Here is a guide to posting:

  • Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page. We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect!
  • If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions.
  • Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”
  • Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”
  • Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.
  • Select “Pets” as the channel and “Pets” as your category.
  • Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.
  • The last step here, click the orange button at the bottom to upload.

