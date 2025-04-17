Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
78º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga highlights San Antonio Gunslingers, Greater SA Chamber of Commerce, CHRISTUS Health Fiesta medals

Thursday’s “Show Me Your Medals!” featured 10 more medals on GMSA & GMSA+

Ernie Zuniga, Community Journalist

Tags: Fiesta, San Antonio, Fiesta Medals

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga continued his daily segment called “Show Me Your Medals!” on Thursday during GMSA and GMSA Plus.

This is where San Antonio-area nonprofits, organizations, small businesses and individuals can send in their 2025 medals to be featured on KSAT.

Zuniga will unveil new medals leading up to and during Fiesta 2025, which runs from April 24 through May 4.

Today’s medals were from San Antonio Gunslingers, John Wayne Service Company, Greater San Antonio Chamber of Commerce, Teresa Champion, Christus Health and Mambo’s Seafood.

For more on how to send us your medal, click here.

Previous “Show Me Your Medals!” coverage on KSAT:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Ernie Zuniga headshot

Ernie Zuniga is a veteran TV and media personality in San Antonio and is a community-based journalist at KSAT.

email

facebook

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS