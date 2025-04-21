‘It was crazy’: Video captures Easter morning storm rolling through Brackenridge Park as campers hunker down

SAN ANTONIO – Campers at Brackenridge Park had a soggy start to their Easter Sunday.

Footage shared to KSAT shows moments the storm began to roll through the park while campers were taking cover.

“It was crazy,” said Joanna Ramos, who spent the night along the San Antonio River. “I was shaken up a little bit.”

The family said they rode out the waves of rain in their tent, equipped with rainboots and umbrellas.

“Last night was just a little bad,” Ramos said.

Ramos and her family said they stuck it out even with the scare and with good reason.

She said they staked out their home base for days.

“Man, I love this experience,” Ramos said. “It’s a family tradition.”

Nearby, Ana DeLeon and her family were determined not to let the weather stop a 20-year-long tradition.

“Canopies came down, tents were flying everywhere,” she said, describing the moments the storm rolled through.

Hours later as the grill got going, DeLeon hung up her wet blankets to soak up the sun and smoke.

“Our stuff, we didn’t have it under anything,” she said.

The downpour wasn’t enough to drench the final day of fun.

“Now we’re gonna be more prepared with the tent,” said Ramos.

Read also: