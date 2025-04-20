Exploring San Antonio’s Easter weather extremes through the years

SAN ANTONIO – This year, Easter coincided with the days leading up to Fiesta! While both events celebrate life, culture, and community, they are somewhat rare to overlap directly.
Over the past 30 years, Easter and Fiesta have coincided only approximately once every five years.
Easter 2025 brought a healthy dose of rain across San Antonio, with rainfall totals ranging from 1 to 2 inches throughout the city by mid-morning.
The showers, which moved in during the early hours, brought a cool and damp start to holiday celebrations but helped replenish local soil after a dry early spring.
Although this year’s Easter was wet, it was not record-breaking.
San Antonio’s wettest Easter happened in 2000 when more than 2.6 inches of rain drenched the area. Still, Sunday’s rainfall was notable and added a refreshing, if soggy, twist to egg hunts and outdoor services.
In terms of temperature, this year’s Easter was mild due to that cold front, especially compared to the coldest Easter on record.
San Antonio shivered through a brisk low of 35°F on Easter Sunday in 1997 and 2007 — an unusual chill for late March or early April in South Texas.
On the other hand, the hottest Easter in San Antonio’s recorded history occurred in 1987, when temperatures soared to a summer-like 94°F. Such heat is rare for this time of year but not impossible, given the city’s tendency to swing abruptly between seasons.
