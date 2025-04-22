Skip to main content
Local News

Show off your Fiesta hats on KSAT Connect

Your photos may be shared on-air or online at KSAT.com

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Tags: Fiesta, Fashion, KSAT Connect, San Antonio
KSAT Connect users share photos of their Fiesta hats (KSAT Connect)

SAN ANTONIO – Are you ready to show off your best Fiesta fashion?

If you have a Fiesta hat, we want to see it!

Fiesta kicks off in the Alamo City on Thursday, April 24 and ends on Sunday, May 4.

>> 🎊 Parades, food and more: Your guide to celebrating Fiesta 2025 in San Antonio

KSAT will have live coverage of this year’s biggest events. For a full guide on how to watch Fiesta parades and events for free, click the link here.

Check out these hat photos KSAT viewers shared from previous Fiesta celebrations:

Fiesta 2023 battle of flower’s parade. Best hat contest. San Antonio life. Culture is our Tradition.
AndrewCasas

Fiesta 2023 battle of flower’s parade. Best hat contest. San Antonio life. Culture is our Tradition.

0
San Antonio
The Petite Flowers at NIOSA!
MarciaSA

The Petite Flowers at NIOSA!

0
San Antonio
Took this photo at Niosa 04/26/2023 of a random stranger. Really loved their Pokemon theme fiesta wear.
PaulaMarie

Took this photo at Niosa 04/26/2023 of a random stranger. Really loved their Pokemon theme fiesta wear.

1
San Antonio

To submit a photo, check out our guide below.

  • Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page. We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect!
  • If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions.
  • Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”
  • Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”
  • Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.
  • Select the channel and category.
  • Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.
  • The last step is to click the orange button at the bottom to upload.

Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.

