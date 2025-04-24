Military members, veterans can enjoy a free entry to SeaWorld San Antonio in May

SeaWorld San Antonio is gearing up to welcome military members to their park for free during Military Appreciation Month.

During May, SeaWorld San Antonio will offer free one-day admission for active-duty U.S. military members, veterans and their families.

Recommended Videos

“We are incredibly grateful to all members of our military for their commitment and dedication to serving our country,” Marc Swanson, CEO of United Parks & Resorts, said in a news release.

The offer is part of the United Parks & Resorts’ Waves of Honor program. This program is a longstanding partnership that salutes military members by offering special pricing and promotions throughout the year.

“The Waves of Honor program extends a small token of our appreciation to those who are serving or who have served. We look forward to welcoming military service members, veterans and their families for a fun-filled day in one of our parks,” Swanson said.

Current and former members of the military can register for the free ticket now through May 11. Members will have until July 6 to visit the park with their free ticket. They can also bring up to three dependents for free.

Service members and their direct dependents must have a valid military ID to participate.

Read also: