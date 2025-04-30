San Antonio family shares mental health journey to advocate for more resources at State Capitol

SAN ANTONIO – Kaitlyn Chism has been dealing with her mental health journey for more than two decades, and she’s only 28 years old.

“It’s a journey and it’s not linear,” Chism said. “I really just take it day by day right now.”

She has bipolar disorder and borderline personality disorder. Her family is headed to Austin on Thursday to advocate and rally with the National Alliance on Mental Illness for expanded mental health services and support.

Chism has had to lean on resources before, like the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

“I tried to kill myself ... I told (988), and they said that they were going to send an ambulance to come,” Chism said.

Chism said “crushing stigma” is the biggest need right now.

NAMI is leading the rally in Austin on Thursday. A spokesperson for the Greater San Antonio chapter said their day will begin with a policy and advocacy training and end with scheduled representative and senator visits.

“We’re talking for those who can’t speak for themselves,” said Melanie Denson, Chism’s mom. “Navigating the mental health maze with doctors and dealing with insurance is difficult.”

The NAMI Greater San Antonio spokesperson said their group is watching these four bills the closest:

House Bill 5342: This would create a 988 Trust Fund to provide “dedicated, sustainable funding.”

CS Senate Bill 959: This would “protect Texans from medication switching.”

Senate Bill 646: This would expand eligibility and increase awards for student loan repayment programs specifically to address the mental health workforce shortage

CS House Bill 2264: This would “improve communication” between providers and families regarding mental health care.

Chism’s dad, Brad Denson, said mental health is a conversation for the entire community.

“We never know when it’s going to affect us,” he said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, call 988 or text TALK to 741-741.

You can also reach out to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) or the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) at 210-223-7233 (SAFE) or 800-316-9241. You can also text NAMI to 741-741.

Resources can also be found at the link here.

