KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga highlights Meals on Wheels, SAISD, Mission Mitsubishi Fiesta medals

Twelve more medals were featured on “Show Me Your Medals”! on GMSA

Ernie Zuniga, Community Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga continued his daily segment called “Show Me Your Medals!” on Friday during GMSA and GMSA Plus.

This is where San Antonio-area nonprofits, organizations, small businesses and individuals can send in their 2025 medals to be featured on KSAT.

Zuniga will unveil new medals leading up to and during Fiesta 2025, which runs from April 24 through May 4.

Today’s medals were from Meals on Wheels, San Antonio Mastersingers, Methodist Healthcare Ministries, Black Bear Diner, J’s Fences & Welding, Outback Steakhouse, San Antonio ISD, Air Cantu, UTSA Center for Military Affiliated Students, Karolina’s Antiques and Mission Mitsubishi.

