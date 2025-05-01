KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga highlights PicaPica Plaza, Hotel Contessa, Fiesta medals

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga continued his daily segment called “Show Me Your Medals!” on Friday during GMSA and GMSA Plus.

This is where San Antonio-area nonprofits, organizations, small businesses and individuals can send in their 2025 medals to be featured on KSAT.

Zuniga will unveil new medals leading up to and during Fiesta 2025, which runs from April 24 through May 4.

Today’s medals were from PenFed Credit Union, PicaPica Plaza, Del Rio Tortilla Factory, Hotel Contessa, Pizza Patron, Haven for Hope, Market Square, La Villita, City of San Antonio Public Parking, Creative Financial Staffing, Bristol Hospice San Antonio and Vietnam Veterans of America Alamo Chapter 366.