Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
83º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

State shuts down north San Antonio massage business for suspected human trafficking

Sweetness Spa, also known as QQ Spa or Wang’s Spa, was forced to close on April 22

Ryan Cerna, Digital News Trainee

Tags: North Side, TDLR, San Antonio
Sweetness Spa, also known as QQ Spa or Wang's Spa (Google Maps)

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) has ordered a six-month emergency shutdown of a San Antonio massage business over suspicions of human trafficking.

Sweetness Spa, also known as QQ Spa or Wang’s Spa, was forced to close its operations at 12255 West Avenue on April 22, TDLR said in a news release.

Recommended Videos

The agency said it began an investigation after receiving images and videos of sexual encounters at the business.

TDLR’s investigation found that there were several unlicensed employees and other indicators of possible human trafficking, including lingerie and excessive security cameras.

According to the state agency, employees ran out of the building during TDLR’s site visit.

TDLR issued the emergency closure to Guixan Han and Golden Phoenix Holdings LLC and prohibited them from operating a different massage establishment at that location.

Anyone who suspects human trafficking is occurring can contact the National Hotline for Human Trafficking at 1-888-373-7888 or text HELP or INFO to BeFree (233733).

If the situation is an emergency or you believe someone is in immediate danger, call 911 and alert the authorities.

Read Also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Ryan Cerna headshot

Ryan Cerna is a digital news trainee at KSAT. Cerna graduated with degrees in Journalism and Radio-Television-Film from the University of Texas in 2024. He has worked in newsrooms in Austin and New York City before his time in San Antonio.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS