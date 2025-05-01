State shuts down north San Antonio massage business for suspected human trafficking

Sweetness Spa, also known as QQ Spa or Wang's Spa

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) has ordered a six-month emergency shutdown of a San Antonio massage business over suspicions of human trafficking.

Sweetness Spa, also known as QQ Spa or Wang’s Spa, was forced to close its operations at 12255 West Avenue on April 22, TDLR said in a news release.

The agency said it began an investigation after receiving images and videos of sexual encounters at the business.

TDLR’s investigation found that there were several unlicensed employees and other indicators of possible human trafficking, including lingerie and excessive security cameras.

According to the state agency, employees ran out of the building during TDLR’s site visit.

TDLR issued the emergency closure to Guixan Han and Golden Phoenix Holdings LLC and prohibited them from operating a different massage establishment at that location.

Anyone who suspects human trafficking is occurring can contact the National Hotline for Human Trafficking at 1-888-373-7888 or text HELP or INFO to BeFree (233733).

If the situation is an emergency or you believe someone is in immediate danger, call 911 and alert the authorities.

