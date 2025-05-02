Skip to main content
KSAT Connect users share photos, videos of hail in San Antonio’s surrounding areas

Areas northeast of San Antonio experienced heavy storms Friday afternoon

Ryan Cerna, Digital News Trainee

KSAT Connect users shared photos, videos of hail in San Antonio's surrounding areas (KSAT Connect)

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT Connect users provided firsthand looks of hailstorms happening throughout San Antonio’s surrounding areas on Friday afternoon.

Residents in Bulverde, Spring Branch and Cibolo experienced the hail showers.

One KSAT viewer reported a fire that started when lightning struck a large oak tree in Garden Ridge, northeast of San Antonio.

Wife filming the pouring rain from the garage and suddenly a lighting strike hits the big oak tree 75 feet away in Garden Ridge. At 5:00 pm
D Cote

Wife filming the pouring rain from the garage and suddenly a lighting strike hits the big oak tree 75 feet away in Garden Ridge. At 5:00 pm

1
Garden Ridge

Others captured the rainy conditions in San Antonio and Boerne.

Take a look at some photos and videos of hail KSAT viewers have shared so far:

Pin media image
Ronnie_B
0
Bulverde
Jane

Hail in Spring Branch 1630 05/2/25

0
Spring Branch
Hail in Bulverde/Spring Branch

Hail in Bulverde/Spring Branch

0
Bulverde
Pea size
Jane

Pea size

0
Spring Branch
Big Dave

Hail in Cibolo

0
Cibolo
Good hard rain with pea size hail.

Good hard rain with pea size hail.

0
San Antonio
Hail in Boerne
YQB

Hail in Boerne

0
Boerne
Clouds starting to come together. Rain in the a distance.
alina M

Clouds starting to come together. Rain in the a distance.

0
San Antonio

To submit a photo or video, check out our guide below.

  • Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page. We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect!
  • If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions.
  • Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”
  • Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”
  • Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.
  • Select the channel and category.
  • Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.
  • The last step is to click the orange button at the bottom to upload.

About the Author
Ryan Cerna headshot

Ryan Cerna is a digital news trainee at KSAT. Cerna graduated with degrees in Journalism and Radio-Television-Film from the University of Texas in 2024. He has worked in newsrooms in Austin and New York City before his time in San Antonio.

