KSAT Connect users share photos, videos of hail in San Antonio’s surrounding areas

KSAT Connect users shared photos, videos of hail in San Antonio's surrounding areas

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT Connect users provided firsthand looks of hailstorms happening throughout San Antonio’s surrounding areas on Friday afternoon.

Residents in Bulverde, Spring Branch and Cibolo experienced the hail showers.

One KSAT viewer reported a fire that started when lightning struck a large oak tree in Garden Ridge, northeast of San Antonio.

Others captured the rainy conditions in San Antonio and Boerne.

Take a look at some photos and videos of hail KSAT viewers have shared so far:

To submit a photo or video, check out our guide below.

