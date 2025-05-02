KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga highlights Texas A&M San Antonio, Magik Theatre, SATX Marathon Fiesta medals

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga continued his daily segment called “Show Me Your Medals!” on Friday during GMSA.

This is where San Antonio-area nonprofits, organizations, small businesses and individuals can send in their 2025 medals to be featured on KSAT.

Zuniga will unveil new medals leading up to and during Fiesta 2025, which runs from April 24 through May 4.

Today’s medals were from City of St. Hedwig, ABC of South Texas, Texas A&M San Antonio, Seven Brew, Magik Theatre, SATX Marathon, Floor & Decor, Next Level Urgent Care, City of San Antonio, The Thompson, San Antonio Charro Association, Workforce Solutions Alamo, PAWSitively Sweet Bakery, SATX Marathon and Good Samaritan Community Services.