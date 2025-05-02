Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
70º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga highlights Texas A&M San Antonio, Magik Theatre, SATX Marathon Fiesta medals

Fourteen more medals were featured on “Show Me Your Medals”! on GMSA+

Ernie Zuniga, Community Journalist

Tags: Fiesta, San Antonio, Fiesta Medals

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga continued his daily segment called “Show Me Your Medals!” on Friday during GMSA.

This is where San Antonio-area nonprofits, organizations, small businesses and individuals can send in their 2025 medals to be featured on KSAT.

Zuniga will unveil new medals leading up to and during Fiesta 2025, which runs from April 24 through May 4.

Today’s medals were from City of St. Hedwig, ABC of South Texas, Texas A&M San Antonio, Seven Brew, Magik Theatre, SATX Marathon, Floor & Decor, Next Level Urgent Care, City of San Antonio, The Thompson, San Antonio Charro Association, Workforce Solutions Alamo, PAWSitively Sweet Bakery, SATX Marathon and Good Samaritan Community Services.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Ernie Zuniga headshot

Ernie Zuniga is a veteran TV and media personality in San Antonio and is a community-based journalist at KSAT.

email

facebook

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS