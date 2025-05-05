Seniors at Judson Early College Academy make school history with dual graduations

LIVE OAK, Texas – Seniors at Judson Early College Academy are preparing to walk the stage twice.

They aren’t taking the little time they have left together for granted.

“I’m going to miss my friends,“ said senior Braylon Hinton. ”I’m gonna miss this community we’ve built. I feel like everyone here has a sense of belonging.”

Those connections are crucial, especially as they support each other through heavy course loads. JECA students attend high school classes and then head to college classes.

“Why did you want to come to school here?” KSAT asked senior Makaylin Davis.

“I wanted to push myself,” Davis said. “You cry here and there, but I feel like all those challenges are what is building me up.”

The last four years have been a challenge for the JECA students.

Davis is part of the JROTC program at JECA and Judson High School.

Hinton works and participates in academic competitions while helping out at home with his eight siblings.

As for senior Te’Jon Riggins, he said it’s hard to find free time from his schedule.

“I’m involved in a lot of extracurricular activities such as marching band, taekwondo,” said Riggins. “I’m a part of volunteering, leadership councils.”

On top of that, Riggins is also the school’s first Black valedictorian.

“It means a lot to me,” Riggins said. “I wasn’t even really expecting it.”

Not only is Riggins making school history, but so is the rest of his class.

For the first time, all 86 seniors will graduate with a distinguished high school diploma after earning their associate’s degrees.

“What do you think about that?” KSAT asked Hinton.

“I think we’re just better, not gonna lie,” Hinton joked.

“We’ve worked so hard for this,” Davis said.

A big part of the students’ success is Monique Broadnax, their college prep teacher.

“I really want so much for them, and I’m just passionate about what I do,” Broadnax said. “I am grateful that I have a platform, that I’m able to do what’s best for kids and help guide them.”

Broadnax’s guidance has prepared the seniors for the next phase of their lives.

“I’m a little nervous, I can’t lie,” said Davis. She plans to attend Tuskegee University in the fall to study aviation science.

Hinton also said he was nervous.

“Makes me like shake up,” Hinton said. “But I’m sure I’ll be OK. I think I have a good future ahead of me.”

Hinton is already a step ahead. He is a Questbridge College Prep Scholar, who earned a full scholarship to Washington University in St. Louis. He plans to major in finance and economics.

Riggins is keeping his college plans close to the vest. The only people who know are his parents and Broadnax.

The rest of his class will find out Thursday evening during the school’s college signing program.

“I know that my success is not only my success,” Riggins said. “It’s everyone else’s.”