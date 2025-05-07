Skip to main content
Local News

4,500 cases of ‘Yellowstone’ beans recalled nationwide for undeclared allergen

The cases were distributed to 23 states, including Texas

Halee Powers, Content Gatherer

Tags: Recall, Food, Safety
4,500 cases of ‘Yellowstone’ beans recalled nationwide for undeclared allergen (CNN/KSAT)

Baked beans inspired by the popular television series “Yellowstone” have been recalled by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA announced the recall on Tuesday.

Over 4,500 cases of the "Yellowstone" Brown Sugar Molasses Baked Beans 15-ounce cans have been recalled due to the presence of undeclared soy.

People with an allergy or sensitivity to soy are at risk for serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they eat the beans.

The cases were distributed to 23 states, including Texas.

KSAT found the beans to be sold at Walmarts across San Antonio.

The beans have a “best if used by” date of Feb. 17, 2028.

No illnesses or reactions have been reported.

If you have these beans in your pantry, return them to the store you purchased them from for a full refund.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

KSAT DEALS