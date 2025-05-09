Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by car while crossing NE Side street, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A pedestrian was hospitalized after he was hit by a car while crossing part of Austin Highway early Friday, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened just before 6 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Austin Highway near Perrin Beitel.

The 29-year-old man was crossing Austin Highway when he was hit by a vehicle. A preliminary report from SAPD said the man was not utilizing a crosswalk.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene and was cooperating with them.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to SAPD. Police initially said the victim was in critical condition.

The driver will not face charges, police said.

The southbound lanes of Austin Highway were closed for several hours as police cleared the scene. They have since reopened.