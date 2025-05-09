Skip to main content
Clear icon
69º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by car while crossing NE Side street, SAPD says

Driver stayed at the scene; the person hit was taken to hospital in critical condition

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

Tags: Northeast Side, SAPD

SAN ANTONIO – A pedestrian was hospitalized after he was hit by a car while crossing part of Austin Highway early Friday, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened just before 6 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Austin Highway near Perrin Beitel.

The 29-year-old man was crossing Austin Highway when he was hit by a vehicle. A preliminary report from SAPD said the man was not utilizing a crosswalk.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene and was cooperating with them.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to SAPD. Police initially said the victim was in critical condition.

The driver will not face charges, police said.

The southbound lanes of Austin Highway were closed for several hours as police cleared the scene. They have since reopened.

Read more:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Mason Hickok headshot

Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.

email

Alex Gamez headshot

Alex Gamez is a photojournalist at KSAT.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS