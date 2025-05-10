‘Very traumatic situation’: Rescuer reacts to far west Bexar County house fire that killed 6 dogs

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A fire destroyed a home in far west Bexar County on Friday, where a foster caregiver managed to rescue 32 dogs.

Five dogs died in the fire, and one dog later died from its injuries at a veterinarian clinic.

Dozens of dogs are now in need of new foster homes.

Teresa, the woman fostering the dogs, rushed to evacuate the animals when the fire broke out at her home in the 12000 block of Grapevine Street.

She spent the day monitoring the surviving dogs at local veterinary clinics, so KSAT could not speak with her.

Instead, Ashley Brook and Destiny Vanzandt shared their perspective on what happened.

“The poor woman was able to get them out so quickly that a lot of them are OK,” Brook said. “A few have burns, and the ones that perished were burned and had smoke inhalation.”

Brook is the medical director for 4 Little Paws, a rescue organization that helps to cover the medical expenses of the surviving dogs.

“Teresa was a hero,” Vanzandt said. “A very traumatic situation, and I know she did everything that she could.”

Vanzandt met Teresa through their efforts to rescue dogs over the years.

Several of the surviving dogs suffered injuries and require ongoing medical attention.

4 Little Paws is based in Connecticut but is helping with the incident. The organization is seeking additional foster homes to help with the rescued dogs.

“We are still looking for fosters,” Vanzandt said. “So far, we’ve had one confirmed foster, and she’s already picked up two dogs. She was amazing; she drove two hours away to come and help.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Those interested in helping can visit 4 Little Paws by clicking here or on Facebook.

Vanzandt said this incident highlights the need for more people to foster animals in Bexar County to prevent overpopulation in one home.

“Sometimes we do need to limit ourselves because this was a lot of dogs for her to care for on her own,” Vanzandt said.