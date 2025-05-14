Gillespie County fire 45% contained, residents urged to avoid area, officials say

GILLESPIE COUNTY, Texas – Officials in Gillespie County are urging residents to exercise caution as crews work to contain a fire.

The Reverse Fire in western Gillespie County spans an estimated 75 acres and is 45% contained as of 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to a City of Fredericksburg news release.

The fire started around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday near the 400 Block of East Grand Oaks Drive, the release said, and it has moved east and north between U.S. Highway 290 and Reeh-Weinheimer Road.

There are no road closures as of Tuesday night, but residents are urged to avoid the area as crews continue to work and avoid activities that could potentially ignite a fire, the release said, as “Gillespie County remains in exceptional drought conditions.”

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Crews from across the region, along with the Texas A&M Forest Service, responded to the fire.

“Thanks to the coordination and quick response of our crews, we were able to get containment started on this fire,” Fredericksburg Fire Chief Lynn Bizzell said in the release. “Cedar trees and numerous piles of dead vegetation throughout the area continue to ignite and throw embers to start new spot fires. Our team will continue to work throughout the night to make sure there are no flare-ups.”

The Fredericksburg Fire/EMS Facebook page will be updated as information becomes available.

