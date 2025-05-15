Man attacked, cut several times during Northwest Side altercation, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was left injured after he was attacked and cut several times during an altercation on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred just before 11:40 p.m. in the 1500 block of Culebra Road.

The victim was sitting outside an unknown location when another man walked up and started to choke him, police said.

The alleged suspect then threw the man into the back of a pickup truck, and the two began fighting. At some point, the alleged suspect cut the man several times, according to SAPD.

Police said the victim was able to get himself free and call for help. The alleged suspect fled the scene.

A description of the vehicle is unknown.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as we learn more.