San Antonio ISD mariachi students showcase skills at UTSA

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio ISD students showed off their mariachi skills at a showcase Saturday on the University of Texas at San Antonio campus.

The showcase included mariachi programs from seven SAISD high schools and 12 SAISD middle schools.

Students said they have prepared for Saturday’s showcase all school year, but their performances go beyond music. For some students, they found a second family in their mariachi programs.

“For me, mariachi is like a family,” SAISD senior David Garcia said. “I loved being with every one of them. They welcomed me with open arms.”

“We all struggle together. We all have the same set of problems,” SAISD sophomore Jasiel Aguilar said. “We all help each other work through it, and it gives us a system to help us work through stuff.”

