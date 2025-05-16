H-E-B award honors Roan Forest Elementary School teacher’s musical impact

SAN ANTONIO – Roan Forest Elementary School teacher Matthew Trevino has gotten a lot of recognition for his music program.

The latest is the 2025 H-E-B Excellence in Education Leadership award.

KSAT has told you about his prior accolades as a three-time Grammy Awards semifinalist.

“I love the opportunities that it gives the kids. And they have so many great musical experiences in elementary school,” he said about his program.

All his kids get a music class in the school, but the 4th and 5th graders are part of the percussion group that performs at major stadiums and events. “We’re a little more present on social media and kind of like ambassadors to the school,” he said.

Trevino will get money for himself and $11,000 for the school as part of the award, which he plans on using to continue giving his kids more music opportunities and access to musicians in the industry.

“I’ll be bringing in a famous musician to work with the kids, to put on a performance for the community, and collaborate. We’ve done some of that online, virtually, but I want to do it in person. And I want my students (to) physically be with a recording artist, somebody who’s living that life so they can just get a taste of that,” he said.

Trevino is very talented and has no plans to leave the school. “Planting roots is something that I’m very passionate about,” he said.