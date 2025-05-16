Skip to main content
H-E-B award honors Roan Forest Elementary School teacher’s musical impact

Trevino remains committed to fostering a vibrant music community

Patty Santos, Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

Tags: Music, Education, NEISD, H-E-B, North East Independent School District

SAN ANTONIO – Roan Forest Elementary School teacher Matthew Trevino has gotten a lot of recognition for his music program.

The latest is the 2025 H-E-B Excellence in Education Leadership award.

KSAT has told you about his prior accolades as a three-time Grammy Awards semifinalist.

“I love the opportunities that it gives the kids. And they have so many great musical experiences in elementary school,” he said about his program.

All his kids get a music class in the school, but the 4th and 5th graders are part of the percussion group that performs at major stadiums and events. “We’re a little more present on social media and kind of like ambassadors to the school,” he said.

Trevino will get money for himself and $11,000 for the school as part of the award, which he plans on using to continue giving his kids more music opportunities and access to musicians in the industry.

“I’ll be bringing in a famous musician to work with the kids, to put on a performance for the community, and collaborate. We’ve done some of that online, virtually, but I want to do it in person. And I want my students (to) physically be with a recording artist, somebody who’s living that life so they can just get a taste of that,” he said.

Trevino is very talented and has no plans to leave the school. “Planting roots is something that I’m very passionate about,” he said.

About the Authors
Patty Santos headshot

Patty Santos joined the KSAT 12 News team in July 2017. She has a proven track record of reporting on hard-hitting news that affects the community.

Santiago Esparza headshot

Santiago Esparza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12.

