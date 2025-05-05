Two San Antonio educators honored in 2025 H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards

SAN ANTONIO – Two San Antonio educators were honored in the 2025 H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards, the San Antonio-based grocer has announced.

Sunday’s ceremony in Austin included hundreds of educators and community leaders, plus a keynote address from William H. McRaven, a retired four-star admiral and former chancellor of the University of Texas System.

H-E-B said $480,000 in cash and grants were awarded to six teachers, two counselors, two principals, one early childhood facility, one public school board and two school districts throughout Texas.

Two winners are from San Antonio:

Matthew Trevino , Roan Forest Elementary School, North East ISD, elementary leadership: Trevino won The Leadership Award , which honors teachers with 10-20 years of experience in the classroom. Two winners, including Trevino, received a $10,000 check for themselves and a $10,000 grant for their schools.

Rubina Sanchez, Byron P. Steele High School, Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD, secondary school counselor: Sanchez won an award in the Counselor category. Sanchez was one of two counselors who received $10,000 in cash for themselves and a $15,000 grant for their school.

In a news release, H-E-B said the H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards program has given out more than $14 million to educators since 2002.

The awards are decided following a statewide call for nominations and applications.

The applications were reviewed by students in the Department of Education from Texas State University and Trinity University, who narrowed them down to semi-finalists.

Finalists were chosen by panels consisting of school administrators, community leaders, and former winners. A statewide panel of judges then conducted interviews with the finalists to select the winners.

“At a time when public school educators face many challenges, it’s critically important that we honor the extraordinary individuals who are inspiring the next generation of Texans. Their work not only changes lives—it defines the future of our state,” Winell Herron, H-E-B senior vice president of Public Affairs, Diversity and Environmental Affairs, said in the release. “We heard remarkable stories of dedication, resilience and impact during the awards selection process. While it’s difficult to pick one winner in each category, all our finalists represent the very best of what it means to be an educator in Texas.”

Nominations for the 2026 H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards are open now through Sept. 30. Click here for more information.

