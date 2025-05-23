Roaches, ants and ‘growing black substance’ found inside San Antonio restaurants

SAN ANTONIO – Roaches, live and dead ants, and growing black substances are among the health code violations found inside San Antonio restaurants, inspection records show.

Behind the Kitchen Door is a series where KSAT investigates health inspections of San Antonio restaurants. Here is a roundup for this edition:

Taqueria Mi Chapala Jalisco

After stopping by on April 22, inspectors from Metro Health ordered the Mexican restaurant at 1808 North New Braunfels Avenue to be reinspected.

Metro Health found six infractions, giving the restaurant an 87.

Inspectors found a bag of potatoes on the floor in standing water.

Raw chicken was being kept next to ready-to-eat foods and above raw fish.

Around the agua frescas, inspectors spotted dead and live ants.

While getting video of the restaurant, a woman who identified herself as a manager approached KSAT

“I’m just noticing that you’re taking pictures,” the woman said.

KSAT told the manager the restaurant was being featured on Behind the Kitchen Door for the violations, which the manager insisted had been fixed.

“It’s a few issues,” she said. “... I mean, they’re easy to fix, obviously. And I’m sure other businesses have other issues that are worse, probably.”

The manager said Metro Health had not stopped by for the reinspection, which records show would happen on or after May 2.

Beijing Express

The restaurant on 8003 Marbach Road made a return appearance on Behind the Kitchen Door after inspectors stopped by on April 24.

This time, inspectors found nine violations, earning the restaurant an 84.

When KSAT stopped by, the restaurant’s doors were locked.

Inspectors found “used by” dates for raw beef and chicken were past the printed-on date.

The report noted that a black substance was growing on the ceiling of the ice machine.

Metro Health ordered the restaurant to get reinspected this month.

Fusion Food

The menu of Fusion Food features a wide range of foods from kebabs to Chicago-style pizza. When Metro Health visited on April 22, they found an unwanted ingredient — roaches on the floor.

Metro Health also noted that no food manager was present during the inspection. The most recent inspection was also not posted.

Records show the restaurant is set to get inspected in July, 90 days after its most recent visit.

Other scores from the week of April 20 through April 26:

Bell Express - 100

14139 Bell Drive

----------------------------------------

Garden Bistro Bar - 100

18360 Blanco Road

----------------------------------------

Golden Chick - 100

1251 Enrique M. Barrera Parkway

----------------------------------------

Joe’s Ice House - 100

3711 West Avenue

----------------------------------------

La Popular Bakery & Cake Shop - 100

2505 West Avenue

----------------------------------------

Easy Street Lounge - 99

15033 Nacogdoches Road, Suite 304

----------------------------------------

Sabor! Cocina Mexicana - 98

8425 Bandera Road

Score Guide

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

