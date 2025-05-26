Bill that would require statewide tracking of veteran suicides heads to Gov. Abbott’s desk

AUSTIN, Texas – A bill that would require all Texas counties to keep track of veteran suicides passed through the state Legislature on Monday.

House Bill 39 is heading to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk and will become law unless Abbott vetoes it before June 22.

The Texas Veterans Commission would issue annual reports on veteran deaths beginning in 2027.

According to state Rep. Ray Lopez (D-San Antonio), who authored the bill, the number cited for veteran suicides is typically 22 a day for the country.

“That’s way too many — but we really don’t know if it’s 22, 32 or even more," Lopez previously said.

Advocates say the veteran suicide crisis remains obscured by a lack of consistent data collection.

Lopez said county medical examiners and coroners would be provided with a standardized form to record veteran status in suicide cases. The data would then be analyzed by volunteer groups and organizations such as the Texas Veterans Commission to better understand root causes and trends.

“They served their country, they served us all — and what we need to do is return that favor,” Lopez said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, call 988 or text TALK to 741-741.

You can also reach out to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) or the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) at 210-223-7233 (SAFE) or 800-316-9241. You can also text NAMI to 741-741.

