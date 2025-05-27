Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identifies man fatally stabbed on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man who was fatally stabbed on the Northwest Side of San Antonio.

Riley Adams, 50, died from a stab wound to the torso, the office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

The stabbing happened around 10:50 p.m. on May 22 in the 5600 block of Fredericksburg Road.

Anthony Alen Burdette, 44, was arrested on a first-degree murder charge in connection with Adams’ death, Bexar County court records show.

Anthony Alen Burdette, 44. (Bexar County Jail)

Records show that Burdette was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on May 23.

San Antonio police said Burdette stabbed Adams during an argument.

Upon arrival, officers found Adams lying on the ground, according to police. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Burdette remains in the Bexar County jail with a $200,000 bond.