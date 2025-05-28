1 arrested after man critically injured in West Side stabbing, SAPD says

The stabbing happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of North San Marcos.

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing another man during an argument on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The stabbing happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of North San Marcos.

SAPD said a man allegedly entered another man’s apartment unit when the argument began.

The apartment resident stabbed the other man with a kitchen knife after he entered the residence, SAPD said. He suffered stab wounds to his forearm and was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Police said the apartment resident who stabbed the man could face an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

It is unclear what led up to the argument, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

