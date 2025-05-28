WATCH LIVE: Leon Creek flooded; Man rescued from high water on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man had to be rescued Wednesday morning after he drove his vehicle through high water on the West Side.

San Antonio police said the man drove his Chevrolet SUV through a swollen Leon Creek on Commerce Street between Pinn and West Military Drive, not far from Highway 151.

Another person called 911 around 8:10 a.m., and the San Antonio Fire Department’s water rescue team was called out to get him to safety.

They used a ladder to get him to safety. He was not injured.

Police said that area of Leon Creek is known to flood, and residents are aware not to cross it, but the driver was not from this area.

Police have put out barricades and are blocking the area now.

For the second day in a row, heavy rainfall moved through San Antonio. Flood waters are receding; however, low water crossings remain an issue. Roads also remain slick.

