Lawsuit against local card shop owner reveals pattern of unpaid debts in multiple states

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio sports card shop was seized by the county last week after the owner lost a lawsuit over nearly $200,000 worth of cards and collectibles.

Now, more allegations are surfacing from customers in other states claiming similar experiences with the same shop owner.

Jorge Olazabal filed a lawsuit in October 2024 against Legends Only Sports Cards and Collectibles and its owner, Rashad Aldridge, claiming Aldridge failed to return or pay for high-value sports cards and memorabilia.

After seven months, a court ruled in Olazabal’s favor and issued a writ of execution. When Aldridge did not repay the debt, Bexar County officials seized the store and an adjacent shop, Champs Only Trading Cards, on Friday.

KSAT 12 spoke with Aldridge outside the store as county officials removed items from inside.

“I was guilty until proven innocent versus being innocent until proven guilty,” Aldridge said, claiming he never got a chance to tell his side in court and was misrepresented by news outlets. He also said the attorney he hired never appeared in court or filed any paperwork on his behalf.

Over the weekend, additional records uncovered similar allegations involving Aldridge across multiple states:

In 2018, a court ordered Aldridge to repay more than $145,000 following a lawsuit.

A New Jersey lawsuit filed in 2023 with the final judgement ruling Aldridge repay $150,000

A Florida lawsuit filed in early 2024 also resulted in a court order to repay a former business partner more than $100,000.

In Las Vegas, police reports show Aldridge owed a couple $250,000 for a rare Pokémon collection.

Another Las Vegas man, Tom Alkazin, said Aldridge still owes some of the over $160,000 that was owed to him.

“He made a few $500 payments here and there, but we’re still out almost $60,000,” Alkazin told KSAT. “He supposedly sold our property, but we never saw the funds.”

Alkazin and his sons went into business with Aldridge, and their experience closely mirrors Olazabal’s.

“It seems he takes in items on consignment, sells some, but then fails to repay the original owners or investors,” Alkazin said. “It’s a clear pattern.”

Both men say they’re speaking out to raise awareness for potential future customers.

“It’s been the most unsettling part — hearing there are other victims,” Olazabal said.

KSAT reached out to Aldridge again on Monday. He said he would speak with his attorney about how to respond and would later do a Zoom interview. He has yet to schedule that interview.

“I’m aware of all the allegations against me and understand the gravity and the seriousness of the claims,” Aldridge said in a statement. “With that being said on every occasion I’ve been forthcoming and cooperative with the local authorities in regard to any of the claims made against me and will work vigorously to clear my name and work to resolve any concerns.”

