Local News

New Braunfels HS senior named top jazz guitarist in Texas

Logan Bachman is headed to Belmont University in Nashville

Patty Santos, Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Logan Bachman picked up his first instrument in sixth grade, the French horn, and he knew then that music was his calling.

“I was just instantly hooked,” he said.

The New Braunfels High School senior is headed to Belmont University in Nashville, where he plans to major in commercial guitar or music and focus on performance and learning about the industry.

“I want to be a musician. I want to play on stages and perform for people. That’s my true love,” Bachman said.

Bachman’s already making a name for himself. He was named the No. 1 high school jazz guitar player in Texas by the Texas Music Educators Association.

He has a small band and plans on playing a few gigs at New Braunfels venues in the summer.

