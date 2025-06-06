Rodent poop and bug infestations leads to bakery shut down

SAN ANTONIO – Rodent poop and a bug infestation are some of the violations that led to Metro Health shutting down an East Side bakery, inspection records show.

Behind the Kitchen Door is a series where KSAT investigates health inspections of San Antonio restaurants. Here is a roundup for this edition:

Sunshine Bakery

Sunshine Bakery has seen brighter days.

On May 19, records show an inspector from Metro Health ordered the bakery on 1001 North New Braunfels Ave. to close, barring the kitchen from being used for baking or cooking.

Metro Health found 15 infractions, giving the restaurant an 82.

The restaurant had several pest issues. The inspector found a bug-infested bucket of flour and noted that insect eggs, along with rodent and insect droppings, were scattered throughout.

KSAT stopped by to see if the bakery had cleaned up and reopened, but it appeared abandoned. A window was broken, things were scattered inside, and the door was locked.

KSAT called a number listed for the bakery, which was no longer operating.

La Fonda Express

The Mexican restaurant at 15415 Applewhite was ordered to undergo reinspection after earning a score of 70 during a May 16 inspection.

The inspector caught a manager not washing his hands after scratching his nose. The report states that the manager then picked up a container and used a thermometer to check the temperature of the bacon.

Several meats were being cooled improperly.

A container of chorizo was also found to have been made two weeks prior, according to the report.

Burger King

The Burger King located on W.W. White Road near Rigsby Avenue allows customers to have it their way — but a May 6 inspection reveals it might not be the cleanest.

Ants crawled around the vegetable prep line, which the inspector noted was not cold enough.

Several flies hovered around the restaurant.

The inspector gave the fast food restaurant a score of 79.

Other scores from May 2025:

Pizza Hut - 100

7319 N FM 1604 W

----------------------------------------

Birrieria Ay Arrandas - 100

2426 Culebra Road

----------------------------------------

Grill and Shout BBQ - 100

6909 N Loop 1604 E

----------------------------------------

Panda Express - 100

1803 Vance Jackson Road

----------------------------------------

Somewhere Bar- 100

753 Isom Road

----------------------------------------

Chatman’s Chicken - 99

1747 W.W. White Road

----------------------------------------

Alfredo’s Gelato - 97

531 Navarro St.

Score Guide

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

You can catch Daniela’s BKD reports on Thursdays on the Nightbeat.

ALSO ON KSAT.COM

Watch other Behind the Kitchen Door stories here

. (KSAT)