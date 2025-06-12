Photos show minor flooding at Jacob’s Well after storms

The photos on the left and center show Jacob's Well before and during the drought. The photos were taken by the Barton Springs/Edwards Aquifer Conservation District. The photo on the right shows Jacob's Well following heavy rain on Thursday, June 12, 2025. The photo was taken by Jacob's Well Natural Area - Hays County Parks.

HAYS COUNTY, Texas – Jacob’s Well, the once-popular swimming hole in the Hill Country, is flowing again following heavy rain.

On Jacob’s Well Natural Area‘s Facebook page, park officials posted images of Cypress Creek, which experienced minor flooding due to the storms.

The Facebook post states that a weir, which is a low-wall dam that controls water flow, is keeping muddy floodwater and debris away from the spring.

Photos show clearer water “welling up from the spring” as floodwater flows around the weir, the post states.

As a result, the natural area, run by Hays County Parks and Recreation, is closed on Thursday morning.

>> Jacob’s Well: From popular swimming hole to a victim of the drought

The water-filled cave has not been swimmable since 2022 due to low water levels.

The Trinity Aquifer has been hit especially hard by this latest drought. Springs, like Jacob’s Well, have ceased to flow for several years now.

KSAT meteorologist Justin Horne and photographer Adam Barraza visited Jacob’s Well after May’s healthy rainfall, and it was clear that it had helped some. There was water flowing in the creek, and Jacob’s Well had water.

The issue is that it’s not sustainable.

So even though the creek is filled with water as of Thursday, it will take several heavy rain events to recharge our local aquifers.

Read also: