Stolen car stuck in high water on West Side, police say

SAPD said it is unknown if the driver is still in the vehicle

Ryan Cerna, Digital News Trainee

Daniela Ibarra, Investigative Reporter

West Commerce Street near Pinn Road (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A stolen vehicle is stuck in high water due to flooding on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

On Thursday morning, a SAPD officer identified a stolen vehicle on West Commerce Street near Pinn Road.

When the officer attempted to catch up with the driver, the vehicle got stuck in floodwaters from severe storms, authorities said.

SAPD said it is unknown if the driver is still in the vehicle or managed to escape.

Police will remain at the scene until the water recedes.

