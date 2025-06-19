Man arrested in Bexar County after shooting his brothers and dad on Father’s Day, Tulsa police say

(Copyright 2025 by The Tulsa Police Department - All rights reserved.)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A man accused of shooting his two brothers and his dad on Father’s Day was arrested on Wednesday in Bexar County, according to Tulsa police.

Kywaun Washington, 26, was booked into the Bexar County jail on three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, police said.

The shooting happened around 5:15 p.m. on June 15 at a home in north Tulsa.

Upon arrival, police said officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Moments later, the officers were notified of a third victim at a nearby hospital, according to police.

One of the victims was hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

Tulsa police said on X that Washington had shot his two brothers and his father.

According to police, Washington will be brought back to Tulsa to face the charges.

