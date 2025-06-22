SAPD partners with Lights On! program to provide light repair vouchers

The San Antonio Police Department partnered with the Lights On! program to provide light repair vouchers during a community event on Saturday.

SAPD spokesperson Ricardo Guzman told KSAT the initiative aims to assist residents with headlight, taillight and blinker issues by offering vouchers valued up to $250 for free repairs at designated locations.

Approximately 200 vouchers were distributed during the event.

“This voucher is a great way to help those in need in those times so they can get those fixed,” Guzman said. “Also for their safety, too.”

Sherman Patterson Jr., vice president of the Lights On! Program, said while it’s unclear when the next Lights On! event will be held, it could happen “sooner than later.”

“Because of the turnout and for those motors who were turned away, we committed to getting them back,” Patterson said.

Guzman added that the event is usually held once a year. However, he said there may be one as the summer ends or toward the end of the year.

