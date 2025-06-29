Motorcyclist injured in single-vehicle crash on South Side, police say The 49-year-old man is in stable condition, SAPD said A 19-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot three times while attempting to break up a fight at the front door of his home, according to SAPD. The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 7000 block of Wurzbach Road. (KSAT) SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist was injured in a single-vehicle crash on the South Side, San Antonio police said.
The crash happened after 6 p.m. on Saturday in the 400 block of East Cesar Chavez Boulevard.
SAPD said the motorcyclist hit the street’s curb causing him to lose control of the vehicle.
The 49-year-old man was not wearing a helmet when he was ejected from the motorcycle, police said.
He was taken to a hospital with critical injuries but is now in stable condition, according to SAPD.
