Gun violence awareness month sheds light on firearms’ impact on Texas children

SAN ANTONIO – During gun violence awareness month, KSAT examined how firearms affect children in the community and across Texas.

Bexar County’s latest records from 2023 show that there were 23 gunshot-related fatalities in children.

The county said that guns are the No. 1 cause of death for local children.

Statewide, there were at least 36 unintentional shootings by children in Texas in 2023, with 14 resulting in death, according to the nonprofit organization Everytown.

A Houston family spoke about gun violence from both the criminal and accidental sides.

“Feb 14, 2022, was the last day we had a normal day in our family,” said April Aguirre.

April’s 9-year-old niece, Arlene Alvarez, was killed in Houston.

“Arlene was on her way to dinner with her mom, dad, and her two brothers. Unfortunately, in a case of mistaken identity, an individual decided to shoot into our vehicle and struck Arlene in the right temple,” April said.

The tragedy became known nationwide and pushed April into advocacy, where she now educates people across the state on gun-related deaths.

“This year we were very active in the legislature,” April said.

While April has pushed bail reform and other laws pertaining to gun violence, she is also working with Crimestoppers to educate about preventable shootings.

Four accidental shootings in San Antonio happened just within the last year:

Situations like those have prompted the county to launch an entire awareness campaign called Bexar Responsibly.

The campaign encourages gun owners to do three things:

Secure guns: Unload your weapon and use a trigger or cable lock. Removing the magazine is not enough

Store guns: Lock unloaded firearms in secure cases or safes separate from ammunition. Don’t just hide them

Talk about it: Teach your children what to do if they find a gun. Ask adults around your children how they secure their guns

“It’s the parents’ responsibility to keep these guns off our children’s hands, both juveniles, toddlers and young children,” April said.

Bexar Responsibly has released survey results that show:

53% keep a loaded, easily accessible gun in their house at least some of the time

27% keep a loaded, easily accessible gun in their car at least some of the time

69% rarely or never inform visitors with children that there are guns in their house

27% have never taken a gun safety or hunter safety class

