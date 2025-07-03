Overturned vehicle blocks westbound I-10 lanes northwest of downtown

The crash was reported on TxDOT’s website just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday on the westbound lanes of I-10 near Frio Street.

SAN ANTONIO – An overturned vehicle on the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 northwest of downtown is causing several lanes to be closed, according to the Texas Department of Transportation’s website.

The crash was reported on TxDOT’s website just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday on the westbound lanes of I-10 near Frio Street.

Recommended Videos

It is unclear what caused the vehicle to overturn.

The San Antonio Fire Department said no injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

More recent traffic coverage on KSAT: