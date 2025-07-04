‘It is worth it’: New naturalized citizens excited to give back to America

SAN ANTONIO – Nearly 50 people are waking up as official citizens of the United States of America after completing a lengthy process that they say was worth it.

These individuals from 20 different countries, including Afghanistan, Palestine, Mexico, Jamaica, and more, have all had different experiences with the legal immigration process.

For some, it has taken only months, while for others, it has taken years.

It involves a lot of paperwork, fees, and patience which several undergoing the process said they expected.

“To be an American is awesome,” said Rolando Hernandez, who was born in Mexico but has lived in the United States since he was a baby. “The process is difficult because sometimes things go wrong along the way with paperwork, and then you may have to start over and wait another year. But if you put your mind to it, it is worth it.”

Hernandez has given back to the country during his life in the States, serving in the U.S. Marines.

“This day is a special day,” he said. “It is like when you are a kid getting to the mound and seeing the American Flag presented. It is like when I swore an oath to serve in the Marines. It is a beautiful thing and I am so happy.”

Giulio Brandi is another new American who immigrated from South Africa.

“When I was about 10 or 11 years old, I’ve always wanted to be an American,” Brandi said. “I saw the movies and the TV shows and thought, ‘Yes, one day, I am going to live there.’”

He said he is beyond excited to have completed a process that he has been working on since 2018.

“I love the Constitution and American values,” he said. “I am very grateful to become a citizen, but I am also very cognizant of what the responsibilities are. Everyone always thinks, ‘I am here, I am here. What can I get from this country?’ which is wonderful. But I think, ‘How do I contribute?’ How do I give back?’ I think citizenship comes with rights and responsibilities.”

After completing the process, the new U.S. citizens hope that sharing their stories inspires others to follow the same path.