‘I could hear screams’: Ingram woman recalls seeing, hearing cries for help while escaping floods

INGRAM, Texas – A popular spot for RVs and stay-in cabins in Ingram is no longer standing.

The HTR Texas Hill Country Campgrounds and Blue Oak RV Park were situated next to each other along the Guadalupe River. Friday’s flooding wiped out the majority of the cabins and RVs that once sat there.

All that remains are the slabs where the cabins once stood.

Julia Hatfield and her husband lived in an RV further away from the river. The couple woke up around 4 a.m. Friday to screams and water rushing quickly toward them.

“As we were rushing out, I could see all the RVs were gone and cabins were floating by,” Hatfield said. “I could hear screams and even saw a child get swept away. Thankfully, he survived.”

Hatfield said more than 20 RVs, besides her own, were there at the time.

The campground was full of people for the Fourth of July weekend. She lost her RV but said she’s thankful to be alive.

It is still unknown how many are missing from this area.

