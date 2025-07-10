Man accused of killing his parents in Kirby, 4 others in Austin found competent to stand trial

AUSTIN, Texas – Shane James Jr., who is accused of a deadly rampage in San Antonio and Austin in late 2023, was found competent to stand trial on Wednesday.

Travis County Judge Leon Grizzard stated that James’ case was sent back to the 147th Criminal District Court, according to his defense attorney, Russell Hunt Jr.

Recommended Videos

James was previously found incompetent to stand trial. In August 2024, he requested to represent himself, contrary to his attorney’s advice.

According to Hunt, the sanity evaluation cannot begin until an individual is found competent to stand trial. Now that James has been declared competent, experts can proceed with that assessment.

In December 2023, Bexar County sheriff’s deputies said James killed his parents in Kirby and then traveled to Austin, where he allegedly killed four people and injured two police officers and a cyclist.

Travis County jail records show that James faces at least 11 charges:

Three counts of capital murder of multiple persons

One count of capital murder by terror threat

Two counts of attempted capital murder

One count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Out-of-county felony

Three counts of out-of-county misdemeanor

Related KSAT coverage