Closures planned at US Highway 281, Loop 1604 interchange in north Bexar County this weekend

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Those driving through north Bexar County may want to consider finding an alternate route this weekend due to planned road closures.

The Texas Department of Transportation will close both directions of U.S. Highway 281 main lanes and the northbound frontage road at the Loop 1604 interchange as part of the Loop 1604 North Expansion project, according to a press release.

Recommended Videos

The Loop 1604 westbound main lanes from Gold Canyon Road to U.S. Highway 281 will also be closed.

The closures are planned from 9 p.m. Friday, July 11, through 5 a.m. Monday, July 14, weather permitting.

TxDOT provided a list of detours for areas affected:

U.S. Highway 281 northbound: Drivers should exit via Henderson Pass to the U.S. Highway 281 northbound frontage road. Travelers will then turn right onto Loop 1604 eastbound frontage road and turn around at Gold Canyon Road to enter Loop 1604 westbound frontage road. Turn right onto the U.S. Highway 281 northbound frontage road to re-enter the main lanes.

U.S. Highway 281 southbound: Travelers should exit near Redland Road to the U.S. Highway 281 southbound frontage road. Turn right onto Loop 1604 westbound frontage road, follow it to the turnaround near Stone Oak Parkway, then enter the Loop 1604 eastbound frontage road. Drivers can then turn right onto U.S. Highway 281 southbound frontage road to re-enter the main lanes.

Loop 1604 westbound: Exit onto the Loop 1604 westbound frontage road just before the U.S. Highway 281 interchange. Drivers will continue through the interchange and re-enter the main lanes at the first available entrance ramp.

Roads may open sooner if construction is finished early and conditions are deemed safe for drivers, the release states.

The Loop 1604 North Expansion is part of a $1.4 billion project to reduce congestion from State Highway 16 to Interstate 35. This includes expanding the expressway from four to 10 lanes, according to the release.

Drivers are advised to check for road closures and construction updates on TxDOT’s Loop 1604 North Expansion website or Drive Texas.

Read also: