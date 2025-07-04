More lane closures planned for Interstate 35 near downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A portion of northbound Interstate 35 will be closed for several weeks due to construction.

The Texas Department of Transportation states the northbound I-35 lower level will be closed from South Laredo to Martin streets near downtown for bridge joint replacements.

The two inside lanes on the upper level will also be closed.

The closure starts at 9 p.m. Monday, July 7.

The lower level is expected to reopen by the end of August. Work on the upper level will last through the fall season, according to TxDOT.

Work is weather permitting and subject to change.

The construction is part of the I-35 and I-10 downtown repair project, which includes $25.9 million in improvements.

The project is estimated to be completed in 2026.

