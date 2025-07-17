Ingram ISD planning candlelight vigil for Hill Country flood victims

(Damage along the Francisco Lemos Street Bridge after deadly Hill Country floods on Wednesday, July 9, 2025.)

INGRAM, Texas – The Ingram Independent School District announced it would be hosting a candlelight vigil for the lives lost in the Hill Country floods next week.

The deadly floods occurred over the Fourth of July weekend. The most recent numbers indicate 107 people have died in Kerr County as a result, with many still missing.

“Candlelight Vigil: Night of Hope” will be held on Wednesday, July 23, at the Ingram Tom Moore High School softball field.

According to the district’s Facebook post, the vigil will start at 7:30 p.m. and will be “a time to reflect, honor and begin healing together” for Kerr County.

The post encourages bringing a lawn chair and carpooling to the event, as parking and seating are in short supply.

The event was originally scheduled for July 13 but had to be postponed due to flood warnings in the area.

