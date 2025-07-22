Driver hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after dump truck catches fire on I-10, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a man was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after his vehicle caught fire on the Northwest Side.

The driver of a dump truck was heading northbound on Interstate 10 near UTSA Boulevard just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday when at least one of the vehicle’s tires blew out, according to a preliminary report from SAPD.

The driver then lost control of the dump truck, causing the vehicle to cross three lanes of traffic, roll over and crash into a concrete wall, police said.

The report said the crash caused the dump truck to become fully engulfed in flames.

SAPD said the driver, a 33-year-old man, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he suffered severe burns.

Traffic in both directions of Interstate 10 was stalled for several hours after the crash. Several lanes were closed but have since reopened.

