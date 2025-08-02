WATCH at 11 a.m.: Protest against ICE detainments, anti-LGBTQ+ policies to be held downtown

SAN ANTONIO – People are expected to march in downtown San Antonio on Saturday to protest U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainments, anti-LGBTQ+ policies and more, according to a news release.

The protest is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Travis Park, located at 301 E. Travis St. The march will begin at 11 a.m., the release said.

KSAT will livestream the event in this article.

The protest is organized by 50501 SATX in coordination with the Bexar County Democratic Party, the Northeast Bexar Democrats, Indivisible and the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

