Flaco Jimenez’s legacy celebrated in San Antonio as fans and family pay tribute

SAN ANTONIO – A voice was missing when Max Baca sang “Me voy lejos” at the Carver Community Cultural Center Thursday night.

But through the sound of the accordion and the rhythm of Conjunto music, the legacy of Flaco Jimenez lived on.

“He was one of our greats,” said Juan Tejeda, the founder of the Tejano Conjunto Festival.

Thursday night, family, friends and fans of Flaco filled the Carver to remember his life. He passed away on July 31 at the age of 86.

“In life, I loved you dearly,” Jimenez’s daughter Raquel Fernandez said. “In death, I love you still. In my heart, you have a place no one else can fill.”

His celebration of life brought people together from across the globe.

“He was a pioneer,” fan George Fernandez said. “He brought Tejano music into the limelight.”

His family called the memorial service on Thursday not a final goodbye. Instead, they termed it Flaco’s “final curtain call.”

“I know he’s in a better place,” Flaco’s son Arturo Jimenez said. “I’m gonna miss him.”

Watch speeches from the memorial service in the video player below.

Read more on KSAT: