McDonald’s brings customers back to McDonaldland with nostalgic adult Happy Meal

Nostalgic McDonald’s characters are making a comeback with the launch of a new limited-edition adult Happy Meal next week.

In a press release, the restaurant chain said it will offer the McDonaldland Meal beginning Tuesday.

Ronald McDonald, Grimace, Birdie, Hamburglar, Mayor McCheese and the Fry Friends are reuniting for the meal.

"McDonaldsland" characters (KSAT 2025)

The meal will include a new, limited-edition Mt. McDonaldland shake, a choice of a Quarter Pounder with Cheese or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, fries and a collectible souvenir.

Each order will include one of six collectible tins featuring postcards, stickers and more, inspired by the various characters.

As for the limited-edition shake, the release states it was “inspired by the vibrant blue ‘lava’ and pink clouds of Mt. McDonaldland.”

