Whataburger celebrates ‘King of the Hill’ revival with free Double Meat Burger offer in September

'King of the Hill' and Whataburger are teaming up to celebrate the show's new season.

SAN ANTONIO – Whataburger is celebrating the revival of the “King of the Hill” animated series by offering a taste of Arlen.

The Texas-based chain said in a news release that it’s teaming up with the series to bring special perks in honor of the new season, for a limited time only.

When you buy a medium fry and drink from Sept. 8-12, you can get a free Double Meat Burger, the release said.

Rewards Members can also earn triple points on large orders from Aug. 11-17, when using the app or ordering online.

“‘King of the Hill’ is as Texas as Whataburger — down-to-earth and full of heart,” said Whataburger Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Scott Hudler. “We share the same love for satisfying meals with great company and plenty of laughs. This collaboration is a tribute to our roots and the fans who keep showing up, burger after burger.”

You can learn more on Whataburger’s website.