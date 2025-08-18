Skip to main content
Clear icon
99º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Motorcyclist dies following South Side crash, police say

The crash happened Sunday evening, SAPD says

Ryan Cerna, Digital News Trainee

Fatal motorcycle crash in the 1100 block of SW Military Drive. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist has died following a crash on the South Side, San Antonio police said.

The crash happened after 10:40 p.m. on Sunday in the 1100 block of SW Military Drive, not far from Pleasanton Ro

Recommended Videos

According to SAPD, the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed when they crashed into a vehicle making a left turn.

The motorcyclist was launched nearly 30 yards down the road, according to an SAPD officer at the scene.

They were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and were later pronounced dead.

The motorcyclist’s gender and age are unknown at this time. They were driving a blue 2025 Yamaha YZF motorcycle.

The driver of the car was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

This is an ongoing story. Check back for updates.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos