Motorcyclist dies following South Side crash, police say

Fatal motorcycle crash in the 1100 block of SW Military Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist has died following a crash on the South Side, San Antonio police said.

The crash happened after 10:40 p.m. on Sunday in the 1100 block of SW Military Drive, not far from Pleasanton Ro

According to SAPD, the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed when they crashed into a vehicle making a left turn.

The motorcyclist was launched nearly 30 yards down the road, according to an SAPD officer at the scene.

They were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and were later pronounced dead.

The motorcyclist’s gender and age are unknown at this time. They were driving a blue 2025 Yamaha YZF motorcycle.

The driver of the car was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

This is an ongoing story. Check back for updates.

