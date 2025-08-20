‘Didn’t need to happen’: New Braunfels man fatally stabbed while breaking up fight at dance hall

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – In the moments before his death, the wife of a New Braunfels man said he was acting with his heart.

Mario Saldana, 52, was fatally stabbed over the weekend. His wife, Rosanna Perez, said they were leaving a party at El Flaco Event Center when they saw a fight break out. Perez said her husband tried to stop it.

The New Braunfels Police Department arrested David Saldana, 55, and charged him with murder. Authorities told KSAT that David Saldana and Mario Saldana are not related.

“He tried to separate people, and I guess they got angry,” Perez said. “Next thing, he stabbed him. This was something that didn’t need to happen.”

Perez said family meant everything to Mario Saldana, and that’s why she wants to give him a “proper burial.” They are currently fundraising online to raise enough money to have a funeral.

Mario Saldana’s family in Seguin will hold a plate sale at 6 p.m. on Friday outside the AutoZone at 725 East Court Street.

“That was the love of my life,” Perez said. “He still is the love of my life, and now he’s dead.”

David Saldana was booked into the Comal County Jail over the weekend. His bond was set at $500,000.

